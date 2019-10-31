Transcript for Fires continue to blaze through the state of California

Gonna move over to those monster wildfires still. Burning their way through California in part from those strong Santa Ana winds and today still potentially dangerous situation in both in northern. And southern parts of the state. Nor can a whitworth is on the ground in Riverside County with one of the latest fire is just breaking out east of Los Angeles. Cano what's going on where you are right now. But. Behavioral. Therapy and right over here we're gonna see a lot of drop we've been seeing water drop after water drops here on the 46 higher. I'm ground Riverside County as humans and again this fire is burning there's a water. That's actually dropping from a Blackhawk helicopter they've been having that make so many. Opera excerpt hires to get these fires under control here so this fires burning in a river bed. And that's what you can't really see those claims to their down below us and that river bed that is full of trees. What's unbelievable here can really and the firefighters have done an incredible job this is just. One of nearly a dozen fire that has broken out since yesterday and I want to show you just real quickly what this fire look like when I got here this morning. Yeah aren't required can't see it happening. Here. It's burning in December but the game. Is blowing so fiercely that is just look at the beginning but I'm yeah. And I'm now hearing. He didn't want to extraordinary Whitney Houston firefighters and the building. Here it's humane society that has 800 animals instead it's a very very important I think of themselves very critical my little girl were hypocrites. So when you see those conditions and you see those winds is an unbelievable to think this is what it looks like and now and I I want to bring in Jeff her sons are public information officer thank you so much for joining us about. We were just this happening at first of all the animal shelter that was right apparent out of some major concern for firefighters this morning they were having. At least some of the animal shelter in place an and they got some horses out so what's the latest there. Where is there is that they doubted that operations agreement wrapped them they've they've moved what they need to you they're confident where there right now Campbell removable. So a house I wanna say annual we got here at my pace as passionately that we're looking around your firefighters. Tire may have been working so hard for so many days it's really unbelievable work doing it and in and that's one they basically it's fatigue. We've had a bearded Santa Ana winds distance and two last couple of days when I got here this morning. I had four hours of sleep from our on yesterday. So and that's that's probably four hours warrantless of these guys out. So you know we're we're faced with that we know this happens throughout this time your career. It deceit or use to it I know that says part of our job and Edwards is our. We keep hearing that you know as this in the new normal hearing Kara California enough that's not what we wanna be dealing with but. When you seem and effort put into this as the water drops here have been. Non stop we're gonna turn a little but I think we're kind of a bad spot the sun. The to the water drops have been very impressive. And part of the reason know what I'm hearing is that that we have to attack this particular fire from the air is because there's actually some water and that riverbed that. That firefighters can not go into it state interior and. Ever river bottom that's coming through here and so it happens is our becomes almost like canopy. So it kind of burns along the top. Bernie ask for every across we can't really get into a because of the contaminate water can't be because early move and it. And Zoe ensor has become a symbol aerial and ground resources that we do have some heard some trees down there. They're just happened get the place they can actually did this is a whole battle. As the holder for its older or wave it you know our county has the water bottom area we fight these fires every years ariz. And as mean we actually is here probably and other waterfront has been happening in and know that at least. Heart of the investigation into this fire is that this. Police chased and a car crash can you tell me more around. They drizzle we're programs. News and remembers when it happened you know unhappy. Members we are good. What do anything you know for sure that Thomas and a partner hey we can confirm that campaigns and you see an otherwise I'm distant from pool technician Telecom and it really see who goes on fires very honest and credible partner and and you know they're they're very get because they can drop large amount of water one time. And with this type of cars. Well thank you so much for your time I really appreciate it is it can really and we're out here in Riverside county and for watching the water drops here but we have. Lots of fires covering that they would have tired firefighters. But nonetheless incredibly resilient communities and a flag we keep leaving here ultimately. Absolutely they are working so hard can't Wentworth right here in Riverside County California thank you for the updates.

