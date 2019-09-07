Transcript for Flooding breaks 148-year-old record

We begin with a record flooding that slams the mid Atlantic the cleanup is just be getting this morning the Washington DC area got socked and got soaked. With nearly one month's worth of rain and wind warning that rainfall breaking a 148. Year old record. Meanwhile the next big concern is a possible tropical storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico it could impact of millions of Americans this week. He BC's chart brawl begins our coverage Trevor good morning. Good morning today Kenneth you guys know DC is notorious for its bad traffic but Monday morning you really would have needed a boats to get her some of these roads. This morning the DC metro area trying to dry off after nearly a month's worth of rain in 1 morning never seen nothing like. The torch of rainfall washing out roads around Virginia and Maryland dozens of water rescues called in for strained to drivers some of them forced to climb on top of their cars to avoid the rushing waters below. I was stuck that it late. West came through it was like a credit we've hit the the rain pummeling the area as thousands were on their way to work Monday. Commuters caught in the middle in Arlington Virginia a tree forced to plow through a waterfall coming down through the ceiling of the DC metro station in what appears to be a raging river swamping this parking garage. Even the White House among those seeing signs of flooding. Electrical outages also reported at the National Archives building officials saying the declaration of independence and the constitution are safe. Others not so lucky a mud slide in Potomac Maryland collapsing the wall of this house. And in Virginia off hardware store owner trying in vain to protect your business. By the time I left that it's nice manner it was probably Christmas order rates. The floodwaters now receding as a new weather system take shape a possible tropical depression developing in the golf over the next five days likely leading to heavy rainfall from Texas to the Florida Panhandle. Officials continue to share information about just how dangerous and chaotic this flash flooding was more than 75 water rescues have been reported in DC Virginia and Maryland. Today Kenneth while the DMV hit hard there and now we're watching the tropics from brought think you.

