-
Now Playing: Dangerous flash flooding hits DC during commute
-
Now Playing: Mesmerizing shelf clouds roll over eastern Virginia
-
Now Playing: Team USA makes a triumphant return home
-
Now Playing: Jeffrey Epstein pleads not guilty to sex-trafficking charges
-
Now Playing: Flooding breaks 148-year-old record
-
Now Playing: Family fights for screening that could have saved son from muscle-wasting disease
-
Now Playing: These Japanese souffle pancakes are what dreams are made of
-
Now Playing: Halle Bailey's casting as Ariel prompts conversation about race
-
Now Playing: A 17-year-old was killed for listening to rap music: Police
-
Now Playing: Trump slams Britain's ambassador
-
Now Playing: Jeffrey Epstein charged with sex trafficking
-
Now Playing: Boy overcomes fear of diving board after video goes viral
-
Now Playing: Sisters give birth at same hospital on same day, which is their dad's 70th birthday
-
Now Playing: 1-year-old girl falls overboard from cruise ship in Puerto Rico
-
Now Playing: Honey bee populations are continuing to decline sharply, researchers say
-
Now Playing: Trump: White House will 'no longer deal' with UK ambassador
-
Now Playing: Women's World Cup champions return to the US
-
Now Playing: Kevin Spacey accuser takes stand, invokes 5th Amendment
-
Now Playing: U.S. women's soccer team celebrated as 'absolute magic'
-
Now Playing: Deputy killed in shootout with suspected car thieves: Police