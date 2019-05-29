Transcript for Flooding emergency in Oklahoma

I'm Scott withers and sand springs Oklahoma on what was a road but now is as you can see behind me completely flooded its Ben like this. For a week and we're here with this. Tulsa County sheriff they brought us out undergo to show this firsthand what the flooding is done to this community. This is specifically neighborhood called town in country. And we're about a mile or to you from the keystone dam that way we're also about a mile from the river says that way. The water here is about six feet deep in some places for six feet deep with great over here you can see it's coming up to the roofs of houses. It's emerging garage is fences. You name it everything here is under water. Now this started as they said about a week ago when heavy rain started building up upstream behind that keystone dam. The pressure started building the cup Army Corps of Engineers and had to make some tough decisions are they open up that damage started releasing some water. Ray now they're releasing. 375000. Cubic feet of water second. Now it's a big number what does that really mean means about four or five Olympic size swimming pools per second of water flowing out of that damn. In to the Arkansas River is flooding communities like this all the way up and down the river. Complete losses spoke yesterday with the Tulsa County commissioner she told me. That when she's been meeting with these homeowners they've all said the same thing. FEMA told them that's what this was a 500 year. Flood plain meaning that they didn't need flood insurance to not one of these residents here according to that county commissioner has flood insurance so it's a complete loss for all of them. Now the good news here in Tulsa is that communities and the outer area are getting the brunt amid the downtown area is pretty much meant. And missed most of the flooding the bad news is this water's got to go somewhere and where is going it's going downstream. So it's heading to its communities like Muskogee they're having catastrophic flooding there. Even further down stream into Fort Smith or Arkansas. They are they had to close to bridges yesterday because they were concerned about structural damages. Some other good news here in Tulsa the levees along the Arkansas River they're holding. There's hundreds of first responders that are out there checking them around the clock the army corps of engineer out there. Making sure that there's down a sound in their knock at a breakdown rate now looks like they're all get a hold. That's good news. Bad news water is going somewhere is going to some of Fort Smith, Arkansas there's flooding good to be there. That is gonna continue to Little Rock out in the Mississippi down towards Baton Rouge and out of the gulf so this what we're seeing here you can see behind me. Just high water. That's good to be replicated for days and weeks as this moves out of the system and down into the gulf. Good news no serious injuries to hear nothing along the river so far. In homeowners had enough time to get out they got as much as they can but we're seeing cars still in campers and all RVs. These people have lost pretty much everything these houses are going to have to be scraped empty. If they can save them at all you can see it's up. Almost and the rips their 45 feet deep we can't. We'll rally can't even see some of them in mailboxes to flooding along the Arkansas River still going to be a problem for days. And it's going to only get worse as unfortunately here in a few hours some heavy rains are good move back to into the Tulsa area. I'm Scott withers in sand springs Oklahoma and you watching ABC news life.

