Florida hostage situation ends with 5 dead, including 4 children

Gary Lindsey Jr., 35, was found dead along with children ages 1, 6, 10 and 11. Two were his. Two were his girlfriend's.
0:34 | 06/12/18

Transcript for Florida hostage situation ends with 5 dead, including 4 children

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

