Transcript for Florida woman finds 11-foot alligator in her kitchen in the middle of the night

I got up at three theory to you use a restroom. An audience that came out I heard this huge mine marvelous brands like the whole. Rufus falling in on the side of my house. And hemming head just a new air conditioner put and then I adding I. Addict and was hitting my kitchen so I headed for the kitchen. And and site yet to the door to the kitchen I had this beautiful face there staring at me. As though he belonged to air. And this ten foot Gator was having a marvelous times sitting right in my kitchen. It may come in through the windows in Mike's kitchen. Pegged. Broken all of the wine bottles rubber on the class in the place. And he was now I don't I don't think he made it out without class and him. I had ten policeman and two. Whatever you call those catchers. Over the next two hours it took us to get that I. I was scared but not meant so scared that I couldn't function you know. I risks. Pat Portland and so what I did was I when on the computer and play games to settle down. Yes all I had to wait their pleas that there. I couldn't do any think my door was closed and I really want in the outback Clinton's. So they let me out back. Made me walk all the way around at the front porch with.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.