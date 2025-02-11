How flying private contributes to climate change

ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee breaks down the impact of private jets on the environment, and possible solutions to this problem.

February 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live