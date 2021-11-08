'Forever chemicals' detected in water systems of nearly 2,800 US cities

More
ABC News’ Devin Dwyer investigates the growing concern over PFAS contamination and mounting pressure on the EPA to regulate the chemicals in drinking water.
11:42 | 08/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Forever chemicals' detected in water systems of nearly 2,800 US cities

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"11:42","description":"ABC News’ Devin Dwyer investigates the growing concern over PFAS contamination and mounting pressure on the EPA to regulate the chemicals in drinking water.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79391749","title":"'Forever chemicals' detected in water systems of nearly 2,800 US cities","url":"/US/video/forever-chemicals-detected-water-systems-2800-us-cities-79391749"}