Former President Trump held in contempt of court after violating gag order 9 times

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with defense attorney Arthur Aidala on Judge Juan Merchan holding Trump in criminal contempt and what the possible fallout means for the former president’s trial.

April 30, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live