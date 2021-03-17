France’s reckoning on the age of consent

More
ABC News’ Maggi Rulli reports on lawmakers in France debating whether to establish 15 as the age of consent.
6:38 | 03/17/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for France’s reckoning on the age of consent

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:38","description":"ABC News’ Maggi Rulli reports on lawmakers in France debating whether to establish 15 as the age of consent.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76501103","title":"France’s reckoning on the age of consent","url":"/US/video/frances-reckoning-age-consent-76501103"}