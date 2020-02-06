Transcript for Who was George Floyd?

He's a loving guy. He's a big guy called jewel John house called big but nothing you know. Like I like that you've taken the legal burden. Just look. Just down married in real real humble real plot I didn't Apple's Cadillac room. We go Beers. Tight tightness and we just go one you know particularly so that you know even the laws out of state and state in town. I'm doing all through. Oh my customer my employees. He loved the music loving music. He was a vote peace unity that we would you when you spoke to him he always wanted to motivate you. No matter what she was going through you know you always sort of the delighted to brighter side of things.

