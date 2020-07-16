Transcript for How an unlikely friendship is helping kids in the community

8-year-old Chloe joiner is a young girl on a mission to help her community of Missouri city, Texas. From an early age an unlikely friendship with a police officer taught Chloe to not be frightened by the police. Chloe is helping to raise money to buy books to help establish a level of trust in the community. Joining us now is Chloe and her grandma Billye. Thank you both for being with us today. Tell us how this idea came to light. Good morning. One afternoon we were going to pick up my grandchildren. Chloe was in the car with me. We saw a police officer on a motorcycle. She looked out the window. She said oh, it's a girl. She said she has a long ponytail. I said let's roll the window down and say hello. She said no, I'm afraid. I said why? She said I'm afraid. I said you should not be afraid of police officers. You should always remember they're the ones you can go to to help you. She rolled the window down and said hi. We made a connection with officer Barry. I said what's something you could do so other children wouldn't be frightened? She said maybe we could give them something. I said what? She said maybe some books and maybe every time if they're stopped, she could give them a book. She called her project a book and a smile. I loved Chloe's smile while you were telling that story. It was radiating. We know officer Jessica was monumental in this process. We have a surprise from her to you. I'm officer Jessica Barry. I'm with the Missouri city police department in Texas. Chloe I heard that meeting me a few years ago changed your life. Meeting you changed mine. I'm so proud of everything you do for the community. Thank you for always thinking of our police department and providing the community with food, books and gifts. You're a very special person and we are so proud of you. I love that. Chloe you recently celebrated your 8th birthday. Happy birthday. I know you didn't have a typical birthday party. Can you tell us what you did instead? We put a paper in front of the -- Of the house. In front of the house. It had my name on it. It had a sign that said one book per person and it had happy birthday to Chloe. There were books laid out all over the table. A lot of people came and took books to give to their kids and they also gave me money to buy more books to give to other people. Then we had money for books and that's it. What a generous and beautiful way to celebrate your birthday, Chloe. Before we let you go, we want to thank you for all the amazing things you're doing. You and your grandmother are perfect examples of people making their communities better places to live in. The Walt Disney company, parent of ABC news, they loved your story so much. They decided to team up and send you 1,000 children's books so you can continue to give them to the kids in your community. How do you feel? Good! That's awesome. That smile and that beautiful laugh says it all. Thank you both. Thank you. Thank you, Disney. Thank you for doing all you do. We certainly appreciate it. We're so happy there are people like you in the world. Thanks for being with us. Thank you! Thank you so much.

