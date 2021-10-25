How front-line workers are coping with extreme pressure from COVID-19 surge

One Harvard Medical School physician describes how hospital workers are coping with the burnout and stress of the pandemic as the Biden administration works to battle the omicron surge.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live