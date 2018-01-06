Fugitive suspected of killing sheriff's deputy captured: Authorities

The fugitive who allegedly killed a sheriff's deputy has been captured, authorities said.
06/01/18

Fugitive suspected of killing sheriff's deputy captured: Authorities
