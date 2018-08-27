Fundraiser squanders money for homeless man

More
A couple's attempt to return a favor to a homeless man by starting a GoFundMe page took an unexpected turn when all the money ended up being squandered. ABC News Kenneth Moton reports.
2:08 | 08/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fundraiser squanders money for homeless man

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57421447,"title":"Fundraiser squanders money for homeless man","duration":"2:08","description":"A couple's attempt to return a favor to a homeless man by starting a GoFundMe page took an unexpected turn when all the money ended up being squandered. ABC News Kenneth Moton reports. ","url":"/US/video/fundraiser-squanders-money-homeless-man-57421447","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.