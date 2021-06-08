Funeral of COVID victim turns into vaccine event

More
Marquis Davis, a 28-year-old business owner and father, died on July 26 from COVID-19.
1:36 | 08/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Funeral of COVID victim turns into vaccine event

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:36","description":"Marquis Davis, a 28-year-old business owner and father, died on July 26 from COVID-19. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79320738","title":"Funeral of COVID victim turns into vaccine event","url":"/US/video/funeral-covid-victim-turns-vaccine-event-79320738"}