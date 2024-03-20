Game warden comes face-to-face with large black bear

A game warden was called to a Pennsylvania home to deal with a large black bear that broke into one family's car, as the car owners watched on from a distance.

March 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live