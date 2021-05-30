Transcript for Gas leak fire forces evacuation of dozens of homes in Massachusetts

Flames leapt thirty feet in the year and laughed at nearby homes and trees along Plaines street in Marshfield. After a mean gas and six inches in diameter caught fire and exploded. Some neighbors heard a boom others more of a global links. This is really weird. Good afternoon and Saturday. Night and I do the fourth time I got nervous thank you mountainside as the sun comes back this. And I could he retired army calls are gone it was just don't like countless fire crews found a fallen how wired near the and think that might have ignited a leak from the gas line which is several feet underground I'm sure it isn't coincidental something. As it has something to do within the thirteen says his crews have been spring water to the fire from spreading but they do not want to put the fire out. I'm until ever source whose first shut off the gas. First time in my career I want to see if I had burn burn burn. At the best thing for us right now is to keep it where it is slated burned because of that fire goes out you've got all that gas is gonna run through these neighborhoods. She says every source did not find nearby bills through the going to dig trenches on both sides of the fire and clamp that might shot. In the meantime about a dozen cameras have been Estes the out of their homes. Officials say without this weekend's rainy weather. Fire could have been even worse with. At its plane be so both its feet he has everything saturated with water. It's sort of nature helping out. The rainy weather helped out in another way as well by keeping traffic doubt if this had been a warm sunny Saturday well then this road would have been clogged with people trying to get to the beach. In Marshfield David BV WCVB news and a five.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.