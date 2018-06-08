Transcript for Gay teen to pay nothing for first year at Georgetown

Georgetown University now says it will cover. All tuition for a teenager from Jacksonville who was kicked out of his home because he was gay. Seth owing nearly lost his scholarship when he moved out but the community rallied around him to keep his dream of college alive here's Eyewitness News anchor Sandra Brooklyn. I was the co valedictorian comes in and seventeen. Sophomore class president generic class treasurer. Member of national honors. Society I dream of going to Georgetown University is what drove Seth owing to succeed in high school. But while things were going well at school his life was crumbling at home. His parents had searched his phone and discovered Seth was day. When you look at my mom I knew that his contract is out and it wasn't anything inappropriate. It's mean. The work I believe in the morning. His parents who are devout Christians couldn't accept his sexuality. And even send him to conversion therapy and forced him to continue to go to church. They made it very clear that it was it was because those days and Smollins. Six my father looked at in his head biblically we have the right Estonia for what you're saying. That tension reached it zenith in January when sets parents said if he didn't go to church. He had to move out. I was pleading with them I was like I'm not I'm not ready. And I'm not ready to be on my home. But the decision to move out put set scholarship to Georgetown in jeopardy. It was based on his parents in common this school would not change his financial status now that he was on his own. Appealed again and this time it provided letters from my mental health counselor the district's. The doctor's documentation and I was homeless caused high school in vain to neither frustrate independents and status again. That's when sets teachers stepped in to help. They created a gold fund me page and started raising the money to cover the cost. The fact that for and if that this has been. Truly teachers and then every child is years. He writes in education. Regardless. Their sexual orientation packages have felt unconditional love from them. And that's this it's beautiful thing. Sandra Buckman channel seven. Eyewitness News Wii means yes which are.

