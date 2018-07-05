George Zimmerman charged with stalking man working on Trayvon Martin documentary

More
In a two-hour period, he allegedly made 21 phone calls, sent 38 text messages.
0:22 | 05/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for George Zimmerman charged with stalking man working on Trayvon Martin documentary

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54998713,"title":"George Zimmerman charged with stalking man working on Trayvon Martin documentary","duration":"0:22","description":"In a two-hour period, he allegedly made 21 phone calls, sent 38 text messages.","url":"/US/video/george-zimmerman-charged-stalking-man-working-trayvon-martin-54998713","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.