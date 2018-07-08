Transcript for Georgia authorities searching for missing 19-year-old last seen jogging

An army of volunteers marches across this section of the Chattahoochee Pointe park Riverside County searching for nineteen year old Byron Grogan polish stuff they've done my best friend fares. The years and years now and I mean we spent on cross country and track together so. I mean there's have to do my part in the form. Sheriff's detectives think program was last seen around nine Monday night he told his parents he's going over to the park for a jog which he is done before but his parents told investigators he always return home within an hour so the concerning part of all this is dad's. He has no history of this. And his car is here in the park. Deputies found his wallet and cell phone inside the vehicle. Searchers comb the trails in the wooded areas of the park that run along the Chattahoochee River. On the water they had search and rescue boats one of them running sonar. Those who know Grogan well say they won't stop searching for him and they have faith. That he's okay. You know I've been praying that nothing has been too harmful and I just know that that is going to be okay and safe. He's not you know in tonight's injuring him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.