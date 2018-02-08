Georgia officer kept 13-year-old handcuffed in freezing squad car to get him to talk

More
Body camera footage surfaced showing an officer in Roswell, Georgia, trying to "freeze out" a teenager to get information out of him.
1:17 | 08/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Georgia officer kept 13-year-old handcuffed in freezing squad car to get him to talk

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56993015,"title":"Georgia officer kept 13-year-old handcuffed in freezing squad car to get him to talk","duration":"1:17","description":"Body camera footage surfaced showing an officer in Roswell, Georgia, trying to \"freeze out\" a teenager to get information out of him.","url":"/US/video/georgia-cops-13-year-handcuffed-freezing-squad-car-56993015","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.