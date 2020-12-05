Georgia home site owner denounces Arbery shooting

More
Attorney Elizabeth Graddy discusses the response of the owners of the home under construction where Ahmad Arbery was believed to be seen on video before his shooting death.
7:08 | 05/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Georgia home site owner denounces Arbery shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:08","description":"Attorney Elizabeth Graddy discusses the response of the owners of the home under construction where Ahmad Arbery was believed to be seen on video before his shooting death. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70627888","title":"Georgia home site owner denounces Arbery shooting","url":"/US/video/georgia-home-site-owner-denounces-arbery-shooting-70627888"}