Georgia judge hears arguments over Fani Willis subpoena

A judge will decide whether to enforce a subpoena for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to testify at her top prosecutor's divorce proceedings.

January 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live