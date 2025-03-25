Georgia mom thwarts attempted kidnapping of her 2-year-old son

A mother in Georgia has her two kids home safe following a trip to Walmart where someone attempted to kidnap her two-year-old son last week.

March 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live