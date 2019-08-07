Transcript for Georgia sheriff's deputy killed during chase leaves behind young sons

After a break pursued the vehicle crashed a multiple suspects fled on foot. Did he Dixon pursuit located one of the suspects behind the residents. After refusing to follow if he Dixon's verbal commands to show a saint. The offender disappeared briefly back behind the residence and that silly reappeared and opened far. Deputy Dixon was struck with a one ramble over his ballistic this as he returns are. Other deputies also return far and stroke if in. Did he do Dixon was transported by a patrol car to the northeast Georgia medical center where he died as a result of his room. Says initial incident a second suspect was tracked by Kane and to a residence in the same area. And was taken into custody after being found hiding under that house. Investigators are currently developing information to identify and locate the remaining two suspects. We are withholding information at this moment. But as soon loses per produce we will be releasing that information to you. First and foremost. We ask that you Keaton it suspect and we an hour or in your prayers. There are simply no words to express. Profound. Grief this loss brings each of us. He was out there in the darkness while most of us live comfortably and bravely doing things. That. Included in that it was his job he loved doing that and you love serving. Mean women locked humor out there every day and they arena and they all know they could face the same situation in any given moment. It's of their courage. Nickels scourge. Should not do and mentioned the GBS. Seeking arrest warrants on a individual named Hector Garcia. He was shot at the scene and transported to the northeast Georgia medical center and is being treated for his injuries they're. The JB seeking. Risk war forum for filling over he it was a three year member of the department detective just admit his anniversary. England's he started here butchers offices jailer in October excuse me. Three to do in the months that police kindred when they're in June of 28 teams and that long ago. And any transfer probe shortly. He's Mary pinning his father to a nine year old cement. And a four month old. Infants and council votes hospital swat them.

