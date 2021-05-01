Transcript for Georgians line up to vote in Senate runoff election

And more than three million people have already cast their ballots in Georgia as a last voters head to the polls today to decide control of the senate. A Democrats need to win both elections to get to a 5050 tied making vice president elect Connolly Harris. The deciding vote. Other races appeared to be neck and neck 530 eight's polling average shows Democrat John off sop with a slight edge over Republican David Perdue. And Democrat Rafael worn out is leading Republican Kelly Loeffler Biden just over two points ABC's Al when Lopez joins us now from Atlanta. With more on this Alan Georgia has been the national spotlight for weeks now but it all comes down. She today so what are the candidates and parties doing to try to get those last voters out. Think they're morning Diane so we are enough final stretch and I can tell you today that voters here. Has already started to shout to cast their ballots and it's more understand that the stakes here are high already more than. Three million people have cast they're not have today that isn't double early turnout from 2018. And even with those numbers so high. We saw at least a dozen people here. Waiting in line before the doors even opened this morning. And what are you hearing from voters. So what is telling us lesson I can tell you this myself we've been getting mailed tax phone calls. Nonstop. And so they're saying that not only to importing to vote India collection but it is also their civic duty particulates. For me it's a big deal because we see here the power of the individual. You know each of us have a a purpose on this earth god put each of us here to make a difference and every now and then you get to see it very clearly and this is an election where every vote counts every individual counts. And it's a powerful message that in general and life each of us are very important. And each of us can to make a world of a difference. You know my grandparents were holocaust survivors and they taught us that. Your politics are pried it but you always must vote. And it's important to point out that we might not know the results here for days and and -- now officials are looking into threats at polling locations we had to say get touched on this a little bit what's the latest. Yes so the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that's what taking a look into specific threats in to hit different counties so we know that. They're keeping it high on this are patrolling those polling precincts and make sure that voters are seeing Diane from Alan Lopez in Atlanta thanks Alan.

