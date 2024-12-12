Giant inflatable Santas take over Utah neighborhood

Santas at every turn. A couple captured the comical number of inflatable St. Nicks outside numerous homes in this Utah neighborhood.

December 12, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live