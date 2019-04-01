Transcript for Girl, 11, launches business to help her furloughed mom

On day thirteen of the partial government shutdown and an eleven year old bella Burrell as it is on a mission. Have. Had near stairs grab a business plan she cooked up look few days ago in her family's kitchen. I woke up a mining and I got downstairs late breakfast and has the TV was on hand it's that the governor of shutting down. And Aaron testing in my mom's for the government so maybe he'll be at a pay. Parents soon confirmed her fears political gridlock at the capitol. Means Bell's mother is one of hundreds of thousands of federal workers who Cornell furloughed and now it's going to like how can I help house. Can I contribute to that am me enter bellas homemade sugar scrubs need taking and then. You taken any rev angered by in the shower easily that you it potentially can bring this seeger on your pretty New York. A recipe for success. How. She still them to neighbors north Potomac and also on FC there said then. Donna. About a special shut down to survival effort I think it's a wonder if it's of recurrent resource it's creative and she hopes that every dollar brought then I saw it around like very. I think we'll help or family. Get dot think he Heather grass but I get ABC 7 NEWS.

