Transcript for Girlfriend in Jennifer Dulos case appears in court for new charge

Court appearance in a case of a missing mom from Connecticut Michelle took colonists was arraigned today. Here's the onetime girlfriend have photos pillows investigators charged them both in the disappearance of photos his wife Jennifer to Lowe's who was last seen baca may. The comments was arraigned on a new charge of tampering with evidence he did not enter a plea and the judge transferred the case to a Stamford ct. For an October 10 appearance.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.