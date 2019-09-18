Girlfriend in Jennifer Dulos case appears in court for new charge

Michelle Troconis appeared in court in Norwalk, Conn., on a new tampering with evidence charge in connection to the case.
Court appearance in a case of a missing mom from Connecticut Michelle took colonists was arraigned today. Here's the onetime girlfriend have photos pillows investigators charged them both in the disappearance of photos his wife Jennifer to Lowe's who was last seen baca may. The comments was arraigned on a new charge of tampering with evidence he did not enter a plea and the judge transferred the case to a Stamford ct. For an October 10 appearance.

