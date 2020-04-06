2 goats explore empty Maryland zoo

The Maryland Zoo shared the video as part of a #ClosedButStillCaring campaign, showing that zookeepers are still caring for animals despite closures caused by the coronavirus.
0:42 | 06/04/20

