Transcript for Gold star dad tells Trump to go to Arlington for 'proof of multiracial democracy'

Creation. Standard. All yeah all. We've got. Old. Shipped us we're. Ken. The senate back. It's because candidates. It's. Steals. Oh here when this flying. We want election. Though pool. Objective. Yeah good. What city. This election. He's going. All. Saw. This woman. It's an. This has been. Just. All.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.