Golden retrievers soak up the 1st snowfall in Colorado

More
The pups lounged outside as the snow came down in Littleton.
0:58 | 10/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Golden retrievers soak up the 1st snowfall in Colorado
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"The pups lounged outside as the snow came down in Littleton.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66295844","title":"Golden retrievers soak up the 1st snowfall in Colorado","url":"/US/video/golden-retrievers-soak-1st-snowfall-colorado-66295844"}