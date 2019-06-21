Transcript for Google's $1 billion housing plan draws questions

An act of defiance against one of the bay area's biggest companies. And employees and community members gathered and Google's Sunnyvale campus to protest outside the annual alphabet shareholders' meeting. We've seen time and try to get that goal continues to put profits over people. Well this comes after Google announced a one billion dollar housing investment plan that has drawn praise from business advocacy groups. But it's been met with skepticism from some of you on our ABC 7 NEWS FaceBook page. And you are alone Google shouldn't portray this as something they're doing out of the goodness of their hearts they're doing it because the key and he spoke out the one billion dollar plan has broken down into two parts first Google plans a set aside 750. Million dollars worth of company owned land for housing development over the next ten years. The companies a CEO estimates up to 151000 homes could be built. But the exact number is debatable because Google hasn't provided specifics on how the homes will be constructed. This portion of the plan is also contingent on local municipalities agreed to convert commercial and industrial land into residential which could be a hard sell. Their cities tend to lose money. With residential development. In the long run it's San Jose mayor Sam Carter was encouraged by Google's pledge that says cities in the south bay will need to work together. If everyone is simply playing the game of protecting their own treasury we won't get the housing bill really that's what we've seen historically. For last several decades in many of our smaller suburbs. Google says it will also establish a 250. Million dollar fund to provide developer incentives to build at least 5000 affordable housing units locally but there it. Being sincere in their efforts. I don't think they understand. The measure that they really need to put forward. And actually have effective change.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.