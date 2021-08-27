Transcript for GOP congressman: US must do 'whatever it takes' to get Americans out of Afghanistan

Joining us now on today's developments a member of the house committee on homeland security and foreign affairs committee Republican congressman August Luger from Texas said. An air force officer for twenty years. And each coming back to the program thanks very much for being with us congressman. The. Well thank you for having me today and I must say that. Fargo's out with the deepest condolences to the family numbers of those that gave the ultimate sacrifice yesterday what a tragic day. Colombian just needless. And tragic end in our prayers are with their Pham was. And I do want to get to that I'd like your response to that to the general tenor of the briefings that we've had today from the White House Jen Saki from the State Department blessed. From the Pentagon which was more specialized but. This sense that the Biden administration continues it to say with some investigation that this is it's a success 105000. People they say have been. It evacuated are 500 Americans that they are doing everything they can who they know wanna get out that there are determined to get out. And and I just wondered then if that tells you a little bit like we'll look at how well we're cleaning up. The mess that we made or is it justifiable to praise what is a remarkable airlift out of couple. Yes we should praise since the airman. The soldiers the sailors the Marines. Though is that the tactical level who have done a phenomenal job I mean look at what Transportation Command under general Jacqueline van almost has done a -- airmen have made a historic. Airlift in the midst of some extremely. Tight constraints political constraints that didn't need to be there will move we've heard about Viagra being close constraints on. An artificial deadline to get out by the 31 constraints. On operating from a single location which we had a predictable attack yesterday. Publicly airmen are doing a phenomenal job myself as an airman I can't thank them enough for their professionalism their experience there making the White House look good it's nothing the White House stood. This is all the military like you said cleaning up this mess I believe that's true. Well so this we get you said that the number one priority for house Republicans right now is to make sure every single American behind enemy lines. Is returned safely to the United States and as we heard in that State Department briefing. They say approximately 500 Americans. US citizens are still in Afghanistan. To have communicated to the United States government they want out. There's fewer less than four days to go. How all what would it take to to rescue these people. I think they paint a rose colored picture of the situation right now that that they are very competent and they're committed. Thumb but it's gonna take an enormous effort in your right it is the most important thing there will be time for accountability and trust me. We will have accountability. For what happened why we got to this point in time and in the situation where we had thirteen service members killed. But right now in the next two to three days we must do everything possible to get Americans out and it addition to that. Myself like many other members of congress are also working to get Afghan partners out. In in just the past twenty minutes I've received a text message. From the military member begging for help for an Afghan interbrew qualifies for the SIB program. They can't get to the right gates who they don't understand where to go and so they're reaching out to my offices is happening. On a minute by minute basis. And not only are members of congress working these issues but we also have multiple underground networks. You seem like the Pineapple Express example. Operations sacred promise of many others were out there these are grassroots. Efforts and networks of people to lead these folks to safety. An N congressman. Yeah you would you support keeping troops there there was a big push when to when this evacuation began. Monk took some people say you cannot get this job done by the president's deadline we need to extend that deadline do you think. Hey we should extend the deadline and put troops more troops on the ground to make it happen and keep them safe. Well Terry what I think is that president Biden in the administration wants to close the chapter. On on this particular event and they wanna move they were moved forward what with. They don't artificial date it this was a bipartisan. Issue the outcry from both Republicans and Democrats this past week in a briefing with secretary blink and secretary Austin journal Millie. Director of National Intelligence bipartisan. Outcry to say get the job done. Don't constrain yourself with a date it's fine to have that is a good would you not constrain yourself. With an artificial date get the mission done and when the mission is accomplished. Then leave and so yes whatever it takes whatever method. Or force our means are necessary. To recover Americans safely at this point in time is completely justified. So you'd send him back and congress resent the by the administration wants to close the chapter of Afghanistan do you. Well listen I I think the mission is not done at this point in time. And you know when you look at the the blood sweat and tears. That Americans and veterans have. Made over the past two decades. We didn't ask for this this happened and an under president George W. Bush he did the best he could and incensed and both Republican and Democrat presidents have dealt with the situation. I don't think there was a whole lot of debate we talked on that I on this issue last week on the show. There was and its hunt debate on getting out it's now the execution of that and that's the part the world looking at. Because what we're really worried about right now. It's those prisoners that were released from prison that we know some of those psoriasis or al-Qaeda members guess what we have an issue at our southern border right this very second. There were having to deal with and we're calling on the by the administration to release the number of known or suspected terrorists. What's gonna happen to those folks. In Afghanistan now that we know what's gonna go back into a safe haven for terrorism are they gonna attack the US they certainly have demonstrated yesterday. Their resolve to do so. I that the government did for twenty years we did try to stand up just melted away it seems without. Our support to not quite sure how how why how how how we do that we complete a mission where when the government doesn't want to be there but let let me turn to your home state of Texas for a moment. It's becoming a stop for hundreds of Afghan refugees now. Who are beginning their new life in the United States. How do you feel about that Heidi your constituents feel about that you represent a very big part of Texas from Midland all the way to that. To the suburbs of Dallas while what your message to those who may not want them living there. Well let's put it in context and I think that the real issue that we have here is that Texas has bear borne the brunt. On an ill would be illegal immigration crisis. This year over one point two million illegal immigrants and enter the country most of them through Texas. It's so let's put it into context that we his Texans feel abandoned by the Biden administration on this issue so it's not that we don't want. And another for countries immigrants here that that is completely full cost me Texas is one of the fastest growing if not the fastest growing states in the country. But it's a fact that we feel abandoned that we see a rise in drugs we see horizon the trafficking of humans. It's it's just that the violent crimes have increased so much and we are feeling. Did the MD -- absolutely impact of that you're probably more than any other state. Barton and and finally congressman act as a veteran twenty years in the air force. Serving our country or what your message to the families of those soldiers. Who tragically lost their lives yesterday. Terry you know. What what a what a tragic day. So look those families in the I. To tell them thank you for their service thank you for their loved ones' sacrifice that it's not denying that they stood up. For American ideals. That they were doing their best to rescue every American because we don't leave anyone behind. And I hope that the administration hears us loud and clear that we would live leave no one behind in those thirteen Americans who gave their lives yesterday. They spoke so loudly. With the ultimate sacrifice my prayers and hearts go out to you to T each one of view and just know. That we've got your back that we're gonna this is a greatest country on the in the face of the earth. In that your sacrifice is not forgotten. Congressman August Lugar thanks very much for being with us again. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.