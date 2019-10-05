Gorillas try to avoid the rain

More
Gorillas at a South Carolina zoo trying to avoid the rain peek out from under their enclosure before making a break for it.
0:56 | 05/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gorillas try to avoid the rain
Kate thank you. Time. The cases make it. Quiet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:56","description":"Gorillas at a South Carolina zoo trying to avoid the rain peek out from under their enclosure before making a break for it.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"62969605","title":"Gorillas try to avoid the rain","url":"/US/video/gorillas-avoid-rain-62969605"}