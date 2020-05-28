Transcript for Gov. Cuomo signs executive order to enforce wearing masks in stores

We've delivered more than eight million masks. Across New York City. Two public housing food banks churches in homeless shelters the masks. Work. Day work. And we have to cultural lies the masks we have to customize the masks. For New York to get New Yorkers to Wear them. We're bringing one million additional masks today. And today I'm signing an executive order. That authorizes private businesses. To deny entrance. To people who do not Wear a mask or a face cover. I've been working to communicate this message about masks and how effective they are. They are deceptively. Effective. They are amazingly effective. And if we've made them mandatory in public settings public transportation etc. But when we're told him are reopening stores and places of business. We giving the store owners the right to say if you're not wearing a mask you can't commit. That store owner has a right to protect themselves. At store owner has a right to protect the other patrons in that store. You don't want to merit Wear masks fine but you don't have a right did that go into that store. If that's store owner doesn't want you to. I must sign that executive order.

