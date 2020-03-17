Transcript for 'We're going to win' virus fight, Trump predicts

Last night the FDA announced groundbreaking new policies to further increase testing were very substantially so. All states can now authorized test developed and used within their borders in addition. To the FDA so the stakes are very much involved they have been involved from the beginning. Let we're stepping it up as much as we can. And the testing procedures are going well. And within a short period of time all of the private labs will kick in this never had been done before. And its going to be something very. I think it's gonna be incredible if it's done properly and these are great companies these are among the greatest companies in the world actually. So the State's going to be dealing. Who themselves and with local government local physicians local everybody who also dealing with us. We have a tremendous sit testing capacity. Today were also announcing a dramatic expansion of our Medicare tell a health services. Medicare patients can now visit any doctor by phone or video conference at no additional cost. Including width commonly use services like facetime and Skype. They historic breakthrough this has not been done if Laurie there. In addition states of the authorities recovered tele health services. For their medical patients. And by doing this the patient is that seeing the doctor per say but is seeing that doctors there's no getting close during this time we. Well not enforce applicable HI EP AA. Penalties so that doctors can greatly expand care for their patients using Tyler so the penalties won't be enforced. We encourage everyone to maximize use of Tel health to limit exposure to the virus it's been a very successful. Method of communication but never used. On this scale like we're going to use a Tel hell. And they'll be able to oh also better maintain hospital capacity by doing this. Earlier this morning I spoke with the executives from America's fast food. Industry Wendy's McDonald's. All of the the big ones Burger King. And they were great. To talking about. The pick apps in light of yesterday's guidance you heard. To avoid eating or drinking at bars restaurants republic food courts we discuss the important role that the drive through picked up. And delivery service can play in the weeks ahead. So that's happening and they've been fantastic. They have been absolutely princess you can they've been doing it already but they're keeping it open and smaller steps. Very capable people and very capable companies and they're doing it pickups. A guidance yesterday urges Americans to take action for fifteen days to help stem the outbreak. So it's a fifteen day period I guess now would say it's a fourteen day period. Fifteen days from yesterday and we're asking everyone to work and all of a possible postponement necessary travel. And limit social gatherings to no more than ten people. By making shared sacrifices and temporary changes we can protect the health of our people. And we can protect our economy because I think our economy will come back very rapidly. So it's fifteen days from yesterday we'll see what happens after that if we do this right. Our country and and the world frankly put our country can be rolling again. Pretty quickly pretty quickly. We have to fight that invisible. Enemy. I guess unknown but we getting to know what a lot better. Today the senate is taken up. Go rotavirus legislation that includes free testing for those who need it as well was paid sick leave and family medical leave for work is affected. By the virus. We're also committed to getting small businesses that support that they need affect what are the things we talked about with the fast food. Operations we spoke to the chairman and CEOs of all of the companies but one of the things we discuss is exactly that getting small businesses support. And flexibility that they need for themselves and for their workers and that's being worked on right now. At my direction. Secretary manage and is meeting today with senators on additional stimulus packages I can tell you he's pleading with them late until the night last night and then. We're big part of the day yesterday and did tremendous things are happening is great spirit tremendous spirit. And I can say that for Republicans and Democrats. I can say that with respect to Governor Cuomo we had a great talk this morning we're both doing a really good job. And we're coordinating it. And we agree you know different states. Need different things and we we agree on that a 100% but. What a very good talk and I think were right to have the same track. And it's going to be very successful New York has. Pretty big problem I guess would be the number one hot spot. It's no fault of anybody's that's just the way it is but we're working very closely together we're also getting FEMA. Very much involved they've been involved but now we're getting them to a different level. And they will have everything ready we're dealing with the Army Corps of Engineers should that be necessary we have them. Working in some cases on standby in other cases but my conversation. With Andrew Cuomo was a very very productive one and a very good when I appreciate that. We giving relief to affected industries and small businesses and were insuring that. We emerge from this challenge with the prosperous and grown economy because that's what's going to happen it's going to pop one day will be standing possibly up here will say well. We want and we're gonna say that shooters you're sitting there we're gonna say that and we're going to win and I think what they're went faster than people think I hope. Later today on meet with the leaders from determined to tourism industry as well as industrial supply retailers and wholesalers to discuss. They're critical roles as you know I met with the departments are people all of the retailers the big ones including Wal-Mart and others. And it was great meeting this document this to us like that of a Stockton before. We're trying to get people to actually buy less if that's possible by less. Don't take everything just by what you need for a while it's taken to stay open. All hours of the day and that really been they've been fantastic. We're taken aggressive action now is one nation and one family so that America can rebound stronger. Frankly stronger than ever before. And we recognize that while many American workers can work from home many others cannot. Many of our health care providers first responders and men and women of the food service and manufacturing. Are showing that. They're showing up and standing up to provide a swift. The goods and services we need so we want people to stay home where they can but many cases when you talk about food service and manufacturing. Certain items in particular. They are they're going in. And they're practicing all of the safety rules and regulations that we talk about. So that I'd like to us just introduce. They vice president Mike Pence just a few words and then I'll take some other introductions thank you very much.

