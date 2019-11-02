Transcript for Another government shutdown looms

Ahead on Capitol Hill negotiations to avoid another government shutdown appear to have stalled lawmakers hope to reach a deal by today. The Democrats are making a new demand when it comes to border security and time is running short. This morning with a Friday deadline looming to avoid a second government shut down talks appear to be at an impasse. President trump is slamming lawmakers for getting nowhere close to his five point seven billion dollar demand for a border wall tweeting. They're offering very little money for the desperately needed border wall. The president's chief of staff now warns he can't rule out another shot down. You cannot take a shut down off the table and you cannot take five point seven off the table would if you end up someplace in the middle. Yet the which you probably sees the president say yeah okay and I'll go find the money someplace else. A key sticking point. Lawmakers are disagreeing about the number of beds available for undocumented immigrants in detention centers. Democrats want to reduce the number hoping to limit what they say are aggressive detention activities by immigration and customs enforcement there was some hope a deal could be reached by today but now that seems unlikely the numbers are all over the place I think the big problem here is. This has become pretty much an eagle negotiation on Saturday a delegation of congressional Democrats travel to El Paso where they received a briefing from federal law enforcement agencies. Came to this learned. Powell should we invest. The American taxpayers' money president trump visits El Paso tonight where he'll host a campaign style rally but there are no plans for him to visit the border. Meanwhile as a battle over border security drags on 800000. Federal workers could once again be in limbo. Facing possible for low or working with the help pay. Seeing another shut down just a couple days away on the horizon I think is scary for anybody. And late Sunday president tribe once again brought up the option of declaring a national emergency to bypass congress and build the wall. He claims he be on solid legal ground to do it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.