Gov't announces arrests of members of neo-Nazi group

John Denton, the former leader of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen, was arrested in the Eastern District of Virginia for his alleged role in coordinating several "swatting events."
In five suspected neo Nazis have been arrested in five different states accused of threatening journalist and others officials say the suspects are members of a group that ran hate camps. It's a part in military style training the alleged leader was charged in connection with several swatting incidents prank calls it targeted a university. A church in a news organization.

