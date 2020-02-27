Transcript for Gov't announces arrests of members of neo-Nazi group

In five suspected neo Nazis have been arrested in five different states accused of threatening journalist and others officials say the suspects are members of a group that ran hate camps. It's a part in military style training the alleged leader was charged in connection with several swatting incidents prank calls it targeted a university. A church in a news organization.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.