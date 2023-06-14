Grand jury indicts Daniel Penny in chokehold death of Jordan Neely: Sources

Penny was initially arrested on a second-degree manslaughter charge in connection with the chokehold death. Neely's death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner last month.

June 14, 2023

