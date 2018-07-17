Transcript for Grandmother attacked by bear inside her New Hampshire home

A neighbor says that there has been causing problems in the neighborhood for awhile now those problems have escalated. Fish and game says they're worried that the bear might be rabbit so they sent it canine team up to try and track the animal. But that was unsuccessful because the heavy rains that washed away dissent. According to fishing game the woman was in her wheelchair when she came across the bear and her kitchen area early this morning. A neighbor says that the woman April Rogers was known for leaving their door open but it's unknown if that was the case this morning. Apparently at some point fishing game says the door closed trapping the bear inside the house. Eventually the bear made its way out of the home and into the woods leaving the injured woman behind. Fishing games has at this point they are not considering this a bear attack. First of all bear attacks are extremely rare and enacting Q at this point in time it's not really fair to call this a bear attack. You know I think this is more of an instance where bear became entrapped in a home. A homeowner. Unknowingly walked in any animal. And that bears probably did what any animals gonna do when it feels cornered it's gonna act defensively. It's gonna panic in an effort to get out. I suspect in this particular case this woman was in the wrong place wrong time.

