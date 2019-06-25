Transcript for Great-grandmother kills cobra with a shovel

And they weren't. Or. They're very it's very raucous Kathy Ki ho says the Fredericks walks of blue jays in her guardian tipped her off that something was wrong and I won't set at the Edward Heath. We knew right away. The gutsy great grandma approached and snapped these photos of the Florida five foot venomous snake slithering along her patio at the Aspen falls apartments I can't have listened small. There's no kids here so she took matters into her own hands and he got over here. I kept just tale. And he went up and that's when I. Dig deep que no suspects this snake may have escaped an apartment in a neighboring building. In March authorities removed twenty venomous snakes including twelve cobras some residents now wary others may have gotten loose although they're all gone like. I'm mom friend of snakes its incredibly. Scary in the back. Countries are running loose on the property police say it's unclear if this snake is connected to the apartment that was raided. What is clear Ki ho is terribly lucky she didn't miss you get hit by a monocle carver you got tour for hours ago at the hospital and get an ever. Best thing the don't want a situation like that step back. Watch work goes don't try to catch it and try to kill it. Call animal control nonetheless this no nonsense Nana has earned the respect of her neighbors great job Kathy also she's a bed and I don't know if you can sit on TV but she sees. A day. Police turned the remains over to the wildlife commission and a wallet veterinarian tells me tonight that you should not do what Kathy daddy you see. A venomous snake just leave it beat and reported to authorities. In falls township Geoff cherica channel six action news.

