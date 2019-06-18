-
Now Playing: Doctor who treated shark attack survivor on her life-saving surgery
-
Now Playing: Teenager who survived shark attack speaks out
-
Now Playing: An 8-year-old boy was bitten by a shark near Bald Head Island in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Trade war with China's impact on US businesses
-
Now Playing: Niece of woman murdered in 1968 thanks police for solving case
-
Now Playing: Great white shark spotted in New Jersey
-
Now Playing: Police officers attend graduation celebration to honor teen's father
-
Now Playing: Tory Johnson's summer outdoor fun Deals & Steals
-
Now Playing: Investigators confront accused killer in missing student case
-
Now Playing: Harvard rescinds Parkland shooting survivor's admission over past racist social posts
-
Now Playing: Orlando's '45 Fest' is in full-swing outside the Amway Center
-
Now Playing: President Trump's reelection campaign kicks off in Florida
-
Now Playing: Trump to kick off 2020 campaign
-
Now Playing: New video in confrontation between Phoenix cops and young family
-
Now Playing: Facebook launches new digital currency
-
Now Playing: New York allows undocumented immigrants to get driver's licenses
-
Now Playing: More troops to head to Mideast as Iran tensions rise
-
Now Playing: Dallas federal court gun battle
-
Now Playing: Florida woman found dead along highway, sheriff asking public for help