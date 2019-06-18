Transcript for Great white shark spotted in New Jersey

Well there are plenty of sharks cruising up and down our homes but when a fisherman in New Jersey spotted a great white recently. That made are coming right up to the side of the boat yesterday this is about thirty miles southeast of the matter Kwon inlet and grabbed a bag of grounded up fish bait. Listen to the fisherman's reaction. Not allowed boo yeah. And yeah. Yet we have got out the light of day. Out of the boat says you know a lot of shark Christian over the years we've seen a lot of shrugged remember when newspapers. Estimates are slim at around sixteen to eighteen feet which is more than happily into the wouldn't that be off some good to see. The you're gonna hear more from those men on board that are hilarious. We go that's not clear everything that's certainly didn't exert total elation a de sac to kick out of that I think that's also something so much fun.

