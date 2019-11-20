Transcript for Guards in charge of watching Jeffrey Epstein have been charged

We turn now to the major development in the Jeffrey texting case the Joseph guards who were supposed to be watching him the night he died. Have now been charged authorities say rather than checking Epstein the guards were asleep and shopping online. The jail guards in charge of watching sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when he died from an apparent suicide said nothing when they left in New York courthouse Tuesday. We believe that one all the evidence presented about how the system was ran. And how there was they were severely short staffed at all times hmmm maybe you'll have a different appreciation for what was going on. Tobin Noel and Michael Thomas are accused of repeatedly failing to conduct thirty minute inmate checks and falsifying jail records to make it look like they had. Thomas allegedly told a supervisor we messed up we Dayton do any rounds. Prosecutors say video surveillance shows the guard sat at their desk. And appeared to have been a sleek. At times browsing the Internet for furniture and motorcycles. Prosecutors allege Epstein who had been removed from suicide watch less than three weeks earlier. Was left alone in his cell for eight hours before he was found just after 6:30 in the morning with a noose around his neck. At scenes death ended the possibility of the sex trafficking trial which could have featured several prominent figures. On Capitol Hill Tuesday a senate committee grilled the new director of the Bureau of Prisons about Epstein stet. She testified that she's limited in what she can say because of ongoing investigation. With all due respect you still have an obligation to speak to the girls who were raped by this guy today. It isn't just about the individual inmate who might kill themselves it's about the fact that that bastard wasn't able to testify against his other co conspirators I don't have the information I cannot share. Anything with you. The pat biologist hired by Epstein Stanley to investigate his death. Has had the evidence points to homicide but prosecutors say security footage shows no one entered the area were at seamless house that night. Do you concur with the the opinion that it was a suicide. That was the finding out be corners or a K do you have any evidence suggest otherwise I do not. And the jail guards are charged with falsifying prison records which could carry off five your sentence if convicted. Both pleaded not guilty.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.