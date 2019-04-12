Transcript for 4 guards at New York's Rikers Island accused of watching inmate attempt suicide

New this morning four correction officers at Rikers Island suspended they're accused of standing by for several minutes as a teenage inmate tried to take his own life. Eyewitness News reporter Mike Morris a live at rikers with a new report might. Jeanne good morning the department of investigation has launched an independent inquiry into exactly what happened at rikers behind me. Being all that eighteen year old survived but was placed in a medically induced coma this incident. Took place here the jail last week the inmate used a piece of clothing to try to hang himself the guards are accused of watching him. For some seven minutes before intervening the eighteen year old was arrested on a parole violation it in November. Got it does some sort of fight at the jail and was moved out of general population to date he try to take his life. The department of correction releasing this statement that reads in part three officers who won captain have already been placed. On lead suspended in if the outcome of the investigation warrants we will take appropriate disciplinary action up to and including. Termination this comes on the heels of that announcement back in October. For this City Council reached a plant to close writers of the next seven years in favor of smaller what they described as safer more humane facilities. The investigation into what happened to you last week continues minded writers Mike Morris on channel seven Eyewitness News.

