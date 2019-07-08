Gun control in the spotlight for 2020 Presidential candidates

More
Multiple 2020 Democratic Presidential candidates have come out to endorse "red flag" laws following the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
6:46 | 08/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gun control in the spotlight for 2020 Presidential candidates

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:46","description":"Multiple 2020 Democratic Presidential candidates have come out to endorse \"red flag\" laws following the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64832038","title":"Gun control in the spotlight for 2020 Presidential candidates ","url":"/US/video/gun-control-spotlight-2020-presidential-candidates-64832038"}