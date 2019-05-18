Hail pummels New Mexico

More
Large "quarter-sized" hail pummeled Carlsbad, New Mexico as the region faced severe weather.
0:22 | 05/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hail pummels New Mexico
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"Large \"quarter-sized\" hail pummeled Carlsbad, New Mexico as the region faced severe weather.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63123132","title":"Hail pummels New Mexico","url":"/US/video/hail-pummels-mexico-63123132"}