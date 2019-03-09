'We’re happy to be safe': Group rescued from Dorian floodwaters

Four people in the Bahamas swam to safety through raging floodwaters as the eye of Hurricane Dorian passed overhead.
0:45 | 09/03/19

Transcript for 'We're happy to be safe': Group rescued from Dorian floodwaters

