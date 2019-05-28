Transcript for Hawaii hiker survivor: 'I never felt fearful'

It was about they fourteen. And there was a points and wage. I looked at the sky as thinking I've been indicted. All along you know this hold this whole journey was extremely spiritual for me and and I never felt alone and I never felt. Fearful. It was an opportunity to overcome fear every thing. It was an opportunity to be stripped away at all the comforts of this modern world and see what was left. And an out there are such amazing beauty in that. But at this point it's like I've had everything stripped away and so uncomfortable. I can barely knows. What else you want from me and and I had you know animal matters like you know mercy. I I just say mercy I just anxious and looking at the skylight just please picking up. I'm ready I've learned you know I am I feel like this is this muscles during a notices is an essential part of my story and my being here on earth. But I'm ready. And I called mercy and I'm and I she's Krewell icing know from this point. And I visit very loud clear message that I receive instead if you wanna sit if you wanna say no and you're gonna sit on that rock you're gonna die. So you have a choice to make you could sit on the rocking you can die the same mercy it's steals pitiful for yourself and play victim. Or you can start walking down that waterfall and choose life. So was literally it was it was at it was a typical time in my life where I I had to choose life and I sit you know it's this isn't just for me anymore obviously you know I come first and it's. I have I have a sole purpose of being on earth but it was like. My mom and my dad and Mike every single step of the way it was like I'd choose life I saw my dad I she's like ice on my sister I it's like I saw Benjamin you know and so on so every single step. But I choose life that was the only thing I kept me going to the point where it. I at least got like half a mile down the waterfall and Mike Lee in some grass and slept there for the night. That was the dark dark moment but it turned out to be light it was an opportunity. To to use. And not play victim to the scenario.

