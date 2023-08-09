Hawaii wildfires destroy buildings and prompt multiple evacuations

Ferocious wildfires in Hawaii have burned over 1,800 acres across Maui and the Big Island, burning down structures and prompting multiple evacuations.

August 9, 2023

